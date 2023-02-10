Algebris UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 118,526 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. SLM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,814,000 after acquiring an additional 596,937 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth $9,182,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,503,000 after acquiring an additional 564,507 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Down 0.5 %

SLM opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.