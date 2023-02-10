Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $104.86 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $104.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00062449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023692 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,650,189 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,452,030 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

