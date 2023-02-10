Alliance Global Partners Cuts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$3.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

