Alliance Global Partners Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$3.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.87.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Down 2.0 %

Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.07.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.