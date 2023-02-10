Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $215.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

