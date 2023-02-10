AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 419,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 264,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 178,043 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,494,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

