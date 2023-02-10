Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $840,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alphatec Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 631,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alphatec

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

