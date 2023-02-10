Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

