Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

