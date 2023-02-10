Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,084 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $362.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $260.73 and a one year high of $401.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.87.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

