Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,606.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,547.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 42.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.