American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.66 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

