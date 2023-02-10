American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $8,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:AIG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $61.16. 936,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,157. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
