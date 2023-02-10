American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $8,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $61.16. 936,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,157. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

