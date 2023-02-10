American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.21. 532,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.96. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

