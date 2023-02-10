American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $25,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. 489,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,237. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.96. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

