Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells $10,596,872.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,120. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

