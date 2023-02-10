Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $3.80 on Major Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00017533 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 8% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $57.41 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

