Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,968. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

