Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASGN Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASGN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of ASGN opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

