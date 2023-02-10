Analysts Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.04).

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 4.1 %

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.