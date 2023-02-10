Analysts Offer Predictions for DTE Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

DTE opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.88. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after buying an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

