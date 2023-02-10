Analysts Offer Predictions for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $8.35 on Friday. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

