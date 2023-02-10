Analysts Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) PT at $61.38

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.