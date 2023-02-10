Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,257 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 173,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,093. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
