Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,257 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 173,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,093. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

