Ankr 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $211.90 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $288.55 million and approximately $211.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00046630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00220978 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03194471 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $286,073,815.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.