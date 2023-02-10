Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $284.91 million and $102.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03194471 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $286,073,815.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

