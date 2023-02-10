Anthony J. Allott Sells 50,972 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE SLGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 312,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.
