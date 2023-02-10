Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.15

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.15 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 180.87 ($2.17). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 181.80 ($2.19), with a volume of 225,142 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £883.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.67.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

