Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $44.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($33.76) to €33.60 ($36.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($50.54) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.86. Aperam has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

