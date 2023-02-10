API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.81 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, API3 has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $99.81 million and $9.09 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00007436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

