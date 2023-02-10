Apollo Global Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NYSE APO opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 542,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

