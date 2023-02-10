Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
NYSE AFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,693. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.