Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE AFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,693. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

