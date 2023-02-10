Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.87 on Monday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.02.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

