ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.76. 2,723,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.77. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

