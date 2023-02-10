Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $97.87 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00082728 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00063294 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010415 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023617 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001985 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003912 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
