Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARES opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 651,973 shares valued at $53,234,292. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ares Management by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.