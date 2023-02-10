Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $126.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NYSE ARW opened at $128.33 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

