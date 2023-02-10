Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 77.5% in January

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 751,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Down 16.2 %

OTCMKTS AITX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 67,925,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,943,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

