Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 52,379 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,379 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $106,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $182.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

