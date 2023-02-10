Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $122,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,894,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $118.42 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

