Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $122,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

