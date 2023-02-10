ASD (ASD) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00046716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00220253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05077728 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,916,887.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.