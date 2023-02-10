AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £118 by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £118 ($141.84) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.28) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.82) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.27) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($140.94).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

AZN stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting £111.62 ($134.17). 2,262,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,890. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a 1-year high of £118.86 ($142.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10,630.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £111.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £107.55.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.