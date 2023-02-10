ATB Capital Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,149. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.