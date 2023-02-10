ATB Capital Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,149. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

