Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 460.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAQ remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Friday. Athena Consumer Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athena Consumer Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAQ. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 116,491 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

