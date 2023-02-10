Athena Investment Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Athena Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 741,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,175. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

