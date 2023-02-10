Athena Investment Management Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Athena Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 543,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,984. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

