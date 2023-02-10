Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.45. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,637 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

