Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.06% of Atmos Energy worth $150,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

ATO stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

