Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 3.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $53,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.29.

ATO stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

